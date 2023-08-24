SBP issues commemorative coin to mark 75 years of Pak-US ties

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Thursday, issued a commemorative coin to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United States of America. The Rs75 coin will be available at the exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation from August 25, 2023. The commemorative coin was issued in a ceremony held in Islamabad and attended by the Foreign Secretary for Pakistan, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, said a statement. Governor SBP, Jameel Ahmad, in his welcome address, said that the issuance of the commemorative coin was a manifestation of the importance both the countries attach to their relationship, and the design of the coin signifies how independent nations join hands to work together for the progress of their people. He highlighted the important economic ties between the two nations, encompassing trade, Foreign Direct Investments, finance and remittances, and lauded the deep people-to-people connection between the countries in various walks of life, particularly in the field of education.