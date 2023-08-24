CCPO Lahore holds meeting for making Lahore drug-free

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting of the Operation and Investigation wings’ officers of the Lahore police at his office to review measures to make Lahore a drug-free city. The huddle deliberated on steps to rehabilitate addicts and to clamp down on the sale of narcotics. The CCPO ordered a crackdown on big fish involved in the narcotics trade to save the youth from the menace. He asked the divisional officers to ensure stringent actions against drug peddlers, adding that strong measures be taken to remove drug peddlers from educational institutions’ surroundings. He also called for close monitoring of the activities of drug pushers by SHOs within their jurisdictions and suggested enhanced collaboration with the public prosecution department to ensure strict punishments for them.