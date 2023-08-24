Pakistan earns $892m by exporting transport services during FY 2023

Pakistan earned US $892.890 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. This shows a growth of 9.69 per cent as compared to $813.980 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year (2021-22), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 74.76 per cent, going up from $146.650 million last year to $256.290 million during the year under review. Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services surged by 38.65 per cent from $94.610 million last year to $131.180 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also increased by 140.41 per cent from $52.040 million to $125.110 million current year, the PBS data revealed.