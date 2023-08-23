Lahore police conducts 3,960 IBOs

In order to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property and maintain peace, Lahore police have conducted a total of 3960 intelligence-based search operations (IBOs) in the current year.

In a statement released here on Wednesday, Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that during these search operations, a total of 102387 houses, 53074 tenants, 434909 individuals, 226 hotels, 60 guest houses, 97 hostels, and 4886 shops were checked. Under Section 55/109 of the Criminal Procedure Code, actions were taken against 3724 individuals.

Similarly, 24 cases of narcotics possession, 99 cases of illegal weapons, and 3 cases related to gambling were registered. Additionally, 42 POs were apprehended during these search operations, he added.

CCPO hears 3174 appeals in ardal rooms : Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana conducted different ‘ardal’ rooms at his office this year in which 3174 appeals were heard from various wings’ officers and subordinate staff.

During this time, warnings were issued to concerned employees in 2900 appeals involving minor misconduct of different employees while 145 appeals were rejected.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the determination of punishments will be in accordance with relevant rules and regulations. Any misuse of authority, violations of the code of conduct and involvement in criminal activities will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he added.

The purpose of hearing appeals is to promptly resolve the job-related issues of policemen and personal hearing has also discouraged ‘sifarish-culture’, he added. Any negligence and laxity in fulfilling official duties will not be tolerated, he warned and added that policemen should make public service their motto and fulfill their responsibilities within the scope of the law. Similarly, hardworking, capable, and honest policemen are the pride of the department, he concluded.