KP CM takes notice of suspension of free treatment under Sehat Card

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has taken notice of the suspension of free treatment facilities under the Sehat Card scheme, and directed the concerned authorities to take steps on a priority basis for the restoration of free treatment facilities under the scheme, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

He further directed that arrangements should be made for immediate payment of dues to the implementing partner i.e. State Life Insurance Company for the purpose. On the directives of the Chief Minister, the quarters concerned approached the management of State Life Insurance Company and assured them that their dues would be cleared within a week.

As a result, the company has directed all empanelled hospitals to immediately resume the free treatment facilities under Sehat Card Scheme. The insurance company has, in writing, informed the high-ups of the Sehat Card scheme in this regard.