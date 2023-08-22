Caretaker govt to fulfill duty of assisting electoral process

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said the caretaker government’s prime mandate was to assist, and monitor the electoral process which was the constitutional requirement. He said keeping in mind the prime mandate, the caretaker government would monitor its day-to-day activities to the best of its abilities. “We are here as a constitutional continuation for a limited period of time and we are not here to design the government model or structure,” the prime minister said while addressing the cabinet meeting here. He maintained that as a continuation of the previous government, the caretaker setup was generally supposed to carry on with the general policy until and unless there were any violations of rules or business. “The National Assembly has retired and we are waiting for the new elections,” he said adding the second arm of the parliament-the Upper House was still there but it could not do legislation alone till there was the Lower House.

He asked the cabinet members to come up with a work plan by taking briefings from their respective ministries and the next cabinet meeting agenda would be based on that work plan.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Tuesday assured of making all- out efforts, on part of the government, for the resolution of issues of Balochistan province.

The prime minister was talking to a six-member delegation from Balochistan province led by Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai, a former member of the National Assembly, that called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The delegation felicitated the caretaker prime minister on assuming his office and apprised him of the issues faced by the province. Separately, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday assured that the government would utilise all possible resources to address the issues faced by the Karachi city.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement which called on him during his daylong visit here. The delegation members congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him.

In the meeting, they discussed the country’s overall situation, including economy, interfaith harmony as well as other matters. The MQM delegation drew the prime minister’s attention towards the issues of delimitation in Karachi as well as the shortage of water. The delegation comprised Dr Farooq Sattar, Syed Aminul Haq and Khawaja Izharul Hassan. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also attended the meeting.