Court grants interim bail to Asad Umar

A special court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar in a case pertaining to the cipher under Official Secrets Act and stopped the authorities from arresting him till August 29. Special Court’s Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain heard the case seeking pre-arrest bail of Asad Umar in the matter of cipher. The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the case had been fabricated against his client on political grounds, and he was being harassed. He said that his client was ready to join the investigation and prayed the court to stop the authorities from arresting him while granting him bail. The court accepted the bail against surety bonds of Rs 100,000 and adjourned the case till next date. Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) also extended the interim bail of Asad Umar till October 12, in a case registered by the Sangjani Police Station in connection of rioting and vandalism in the city.