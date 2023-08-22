One-window operation being launched for complaints of overseas

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Tuesday said that one-window operation was being launched to redress complaints of overseas Pakistanis speedily whereas a comprehensive policy would be evolved soon to take action against online apps fraud. Talking to the media at the Circle House here, he said the federal ombudsman had powers to hear and redress public complaints against 180 departments. It was resolving 60,000 complaints per annum but now this number was being increased and this year it was expected to redress about 200,000 complaints. He said that earlier the ombudsman had initiated “Informal Resolution of Dispute” programme which had provided tangible results in resolving public grievances speedily.