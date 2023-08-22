BISE Lahore 9th Class Result 2023 – Check Results Here

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the 9th Class Result 2023 today.

The result for class 9th will be announced on August 22, 2023. All Punjab Boards will announce the result on Monday at 10:00 AM.

How to check the result?

The candidates can check the results here https://www.biselahore.com/

Several Punjab boards, including Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal, will release SSC (9th Class), Annual Examination 2023 results today.

The results can also be manually checked through the official gazettes that will be published soon by all boards.

Results via SMS

Make sure to send your Roll Number on your Board Number. Otherwise, you will not receive a text back from the Board with your Result.