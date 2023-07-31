RBISE announces matriculation results 2023

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) here on Monday announced the first annual Matric Results 2023. According to the schedule issued by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairman, RBISE announced the results of Matriculation (First Annual) 2023 today.

Chairman, RBISE, Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller Examinations, Prof. Sajid Mehmood Farooqui announced the results. The Controller Examination informed that a total of 116,656 candidates applied for the matriculation examination (first annual) 2023, while 115,541 appeared in the exams.

He said that 58,457 male students and 57,084 female students participated in the exam. The number of regular candidates was 89,904 while the total number of private candidates was 25,637. He further informed that a total of 89,184 candidates passed the exams while 26,173 failed. The success ratio was 77.2 per cent. The success rate of female students was 83.11 per cent while the success rate of male students was 71.42 per cent, he added. Appreciating the efforts of the controller of Examinations, Sajid Mahmood Farooqui, the Chairman said that it is a team work in which the Controller of Examinations and his entire team worked with commitment and dedication. Due to the tireless efforts of the Controller and his team, the board announced the transparent results of its examination, he added.

He also appreciated the hard work of the Secretary Board, Prof. Asif Hussain, his team and other officials concerned. The results could be checked on the board’s official website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk, RBISE spokesman said that in case of any difficulty, the controller of examinations could be contacted at 051-5450917 and 051-5450918. The results of the examinations have been sent to the mobile numbers given on the admission forms of the students and the results to the regular institutions have also been uploaded on their portals.