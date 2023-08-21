ANF seizes 620 kg drugs, 1193 kg prohibited chemical in 23 operations

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 23 operations across the country managed to recover 620 kg drugs and 1193 kg prohibited chemical besides netting 30 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday. He informed that 620 kg drugs including 575 kg hashish, 38 kg opium, 5.5 kg Ice drug and 2 kg heroin were recovered during the operations.

The spokesman further informed that in an operation conducted near Mandi Mor Pirwadhai, Rawalpindi, two accused residents of Peshawar were arrested with 36 kg opium, 32.4 kg hashish and 2 kg heroin. In another raid, 36 kg hashish was recovered from bus intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad. During the operation, two accused residents of Quetta and Shangla were arrested.

In third operation, over 2.5 kg Ice drug was recovered from the possession of a Saudi Arabia-bound passenger resident of Toba Tek Singh, going on flight number FZ-332, netted at Jinnah International Airport. In fourth operation conducted near Al-Asif Square Karachi, 173 kg hashish was recovered from secret cavities of a vehicle.

Two accused residents of Karachi were also arrested during the operation. The spokesman said that in an operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, over 2.6 kg Ice drug was recovered from a passenger resident of Gujranwala.

The accused was leaving for Bahrain by flight number GF-767. The force in a raid on drug manufacturing factory in Gali Abdul Raheem area of Chaman managed to recover 480 liters of hydrochloric acid.

Three accused residents of Chaman and an Afghan national working in the factory were arrested. In another operation, a resident of Qilla Abdullah was arrested from a passenger bus intercepted near Gadani on RCD highway. The accused was trying to smuggle 42 kg hashish from Quetta to Karachi. 713 liters prohibited chemical concealed for smuggling in a deserted area of Khan Gali, Chaman was recovered. Several other operations were conducted and drugs were recovered. Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.