PCBC Bishops wants stern action against Jaranwala rampage culprits

Bishops of the Pakistan Catholic Bishops’ Conference (PCBC) wants stern action taken against the culprits involved in the Jaranwala rampage and bringing them to justice. “We, the Bishops of the Pakistan Catholic Bishops’ Conference (PCBC) with great shock and sadness have learnt about the attack (August 16), burning and desecration of Churches, Holy Cross, the Holy Bible and the burning and vandalizing of the houses of innocent Christian families who had nothing to do with the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran,” Archbishop Joseph Arshad President PCBC along with Bishop Samson Shukir Din, Archbishop Benny Travas, Archbishop Sebastian F. Shaw, Bishop Yousaf Sohan, Bishop Inderias Rehmat and Bishop Khalid Rehmat said in a statement.