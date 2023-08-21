Governor GB, KP discusses joint work on tourism sector

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah reached Governor House Peshawar on his visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali. Matters of mutual interest and other important issues were discussed in the meeting. In the meeting, the two governors discussed the promotion of tourism activities between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan and for the development of the tourism sector.

It was also agreed to take joint measures to provide the best facilities. On this occasion, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that Gilgit-Baltistan is an area rich in tourism and natural resources. The promotion of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan and the northern regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will benefit the country’s economy. He said Babu Sar top to Gilgit-Baltistan and all these areas are very attractive for tourists, there is a need to develop the tourism sector in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

On this occasion Governor GB Syed Mehdi Shah thanked for the hospitality and said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are peaceful people and the crime rate here is also negligible. Gilgit and Skardu are very attractive places for domestic and foreign tourists. Providing facilities to tourists from Naran, Kaghan, Babusar Top to Gilgit-Baltistan will not only develop the tourism sector but will also have a profound positive impact on the country’s economy.

Apart from this, a ten-member delegation from Upper Karam district headed by Qari Afsar Khan also met the governor at the governor’s house and apprised the governor about the problems faced by the people of the area, especially health, education and NADRA related problems. He assured the delegation of full cooperation to solve the problems.

Meanwhile, the governor condemned the blast on the laborers’ vehicle in Shawwal area of North Waziristan and expressed his deep sorrow over the death of 11 laborers as a result of the blast and condoled with the families of the victims. The governor has also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the bomb blast. He also prayed for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.