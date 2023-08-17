Pakistan quick Wahab Riaz hangs up his boots

LAHORE: Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket, drawing the curtain on a 15-year career. In reality, the announcement is a formality, as Wahab has not played an international match for Pakistan in over two years, last appearing in a couple of white-ball games at the end of 2020. As is the norm now, he will continue playing franchise cricket. 38-year-old Wahab, made his international debut in February 2008 against Zimbabwe and went on to represent Pakistan in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20Is. He took 83 wickets in five-day format, 120 wickets in ODIs, and 34 wickets in T20Is. “I have been speaking about my retirement plans (for the) past two years…, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and national team to the best I could have,” Riaz said in a statement. “It has been an honour and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage. As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world,” he added. Wahab has always been a key member of the Pakistan team for many years and was part of the squad that played in the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2011, 2015 and 2019. He was the leading wicket taker for Pakistan in 2015 World Cup with 17 wickets. Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf said: “Wahab Riaz’s fast bowling has been a force to reckon with, and his fiery spells on the field have left a lasting impact on cricket fans around the world. He has been an integral part of many memorable matches and tournaments. As he embarks on this new chapter in his life, we want Wahab to know that he will always be a part of the Pakistan cricket family, and we look forward to seeing his continued involvement in the sport.”