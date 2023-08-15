Folk singer Asad Abbas passed away due to renal failure.

He passed away after facing health issues. Owing to double renal failure, the performer at Coke Studio Season 6 (CS6) had dialysis three to four times a week.

“May Almighty Allah expand his grave and grant Asad Abbas eternal peace,” the post that announced his passing reads. He battled until last.

Nimra Rafiq, a vocalist, grieved, “He fought and kept fighting until he gave up.”

“I’m sorry we were unable to assist him. Asad bhai, may you rest in peace.”

Abbas made an appearance in CS6 alongside Fariha Parvez for the raag Malhar-based folk tune Mahi Gal. His song was one of the most well-liked songs of the season, a first for the season’s many international performers.

Abbas’s health was described in a statement Rohail Hyatt sent in May to ask for help on his behalf. Hyatt wrote: “The highly brilliant folk singer Asad Abbas, who also featured in season 6 of Coke Studio, is in severe need of our support. To everybody who wants to assist him. He is in our prayers and in our thoughts.”

Later in June, actor Adnan Siddiqui used his social media accounts to raise money for Abbas’s medical care. “Asad has brightened our lives with his lovely voice, winning our hearts with his heartfelt performances, and inspiring us with his creative genius. Sadly, he is currently fighting a personal battle that has put him in severe financial difficulties behind the scenes of his enormous talent,” the actor said.

Abbas came from a musically-inclined household. Since the beginning of Radio Pakistan, his family elders Mohammad Sadiq and Mohammad Iqbal have sung together as folk music pioneers in Pakistan. Both Ali Abbas, Abbas’ brother, and Amanat Ali, his cousin, are talented folk and contemporary artists.