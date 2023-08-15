Hamza Amin of Pakistan wins the golf championship

KARACHI: Hamza Amin, a Pakistani golfer married to celebrated actor Ushna Shah, won the Austrian National Open Golf Championship in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria, defeating the elements and a strong challenge from European Tour champion Martin Wiegele, according to The News on Tuesday.

Hamza’s father, the great Taimur Hassan, was on the bag, making the victory even more special. On Monday, the golfer struck a string of birdies to win the tournament by two strokes.

With scores of 71, 70, 75, and 69 in challenging conditions, Hamza — representing Rumanza Golf Club — emerged on top with a fantastic back nine on Sunday, birdieing holes 11, 13, 15, and 17 to win by two shots.

“Winning the Open again is an incredible experience, especially with my father on the bag. We made history, so we will always remember this. Despite playing well, my third round wasn’t great.

“The weather was terrible, and there was a strong wind. Thank goodness I made a birdie on the 18th hole on Saturday to keep my deficit at 2 and keep trying.

Taimur, Pakistan’s most celebrated amateur golfer, was over the moon.

“It was a wonderful experience to caddy for Hamza and be part of his victory. Great joy in the father and son combination,” he said.

The National Open Championship is the largest golf tournament in the Austrian Golf Association’s calendar spanning over four days.

The tournament was played at the magnificent Fontana golf club which has hosted multiple European Tour events in the past.

The professionals competed for a total prize fund of 20,000 euros. Players were contending for the national championship title and the prestigious legacy left by some national stars like Markus Brier, Niki Zitny, and Bernd Wiesberger.

With its renowned championship course that extends beyond national borders, Fontana Golf Club provided the perfect setting for an exciting and challenging championship this year, with 151 players participating in the Open, which is now in its 49th year.

The National A and B teams, under the supervision of the Austrian Federation coaching staff, were also strong contenders for the title, but in the end, it was Hamza, who sealed the deal in dramatic style.

While professionals vie for a winner’s prize of 4,500 euros, amateurs are competing for the most prestigious title in Austrian golf: Austrian National Champion.