‘We are going to make record of raising Pakistani flag’: Tessori

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Sunday said that we were going to make a record of raising the Pakistani flag tomorrow.

He said that millions of Pakistani flags would be distributed among the participants of the rally.

Talking to media persons during his visit to Mazar-e-Quaid to review arrangements for Independence Day programmes and rallies, he said that the Mayor of Karachi should come out and see that there was no flag of Pakistan anywhere.

He asked why the flags of Pakistan could not be hung on poles instead flags of political parties were waving.

“On August 14, the Indian record of reciting the national anthem will be broken.”

The Governor said, “Independence Day is important for all of us.”He said that the projects of public welfare would continue. He urged to forget all grudges and come from Shahrah Faisal to Mazar-e-Quaid on independence day. He said, “The biggest draw is going to be held tomorrow.”

Dawat-e-Islami commits to ‘Green Revolution’ by planting 1.5 mln saplings on Independence Day: In a fervent effort to combat climate change and contribute to a greener future, the religious organization Dawat-e-Islami has pledged to plant a staggering 1.5 million saplings on this year’s Independence Day.

Spokesperson Maulana Abdul Habib Attari, sharing exclusive insights with APP about Dawat-e-Islami’s ambitious mission, highlighted the success of their previous endeavors, revealing that it achieved the remarkable feat of planting 2.6 million saplings across the nation in the preceding year.

He said Pakistan was one of the countries severely affected by the climate change causing heavy rainfalls and flash floods and making the domestic life of people miserable in various areas of the country from time to time.

To confront the challenges posed by climate change, he said Dawat-e-Islami initiated an extensive plantation drive on August 1 and would continue till the accomplishment of their set target for this season.

Abdul Habib said their organization in collaboration with civil administrations of various cities including the Capital Development Authority was planting saplings at their designated places for their proper growth and nurturing as their slogan is ‘Poda Lagana Hey, Darkht Banana Hey’ (to plant a sapling, to make a tree).

He further informed that the founder of Dawat-e-Islami Allama Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Attar Qadri had written a booklet titled ‘Darkht Lagayie, Sawab Kamayie’ (plant trees, earn rewards) on the benefits of tree plantation and its positive impacts on the society in the light of Quran and Sunnah in a bid to persuade people to take part in this nation-building programme.

He said, “This publication had garnered global recognition, leaving an indelible mark on the World Wide Fund for Nature as it covers all the areas guiding the general public that what kind of saplings to be planted so that the upcoming generations could yield its fruits.”

In a heartfelt plea to the public, Abdul Habib urged individuals to contribute to the cause by planting trees and saving their beloved homeland from the drastic impacts of climate change.