ANF recovers 400 kg drugs in five operations

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country on Saturday, arrested five accused and recovered over 400 kg of drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman. He informed that in an operation, 340 kg of hashish was recovered from a truck intercepted near Sona Khan Chowk Quetta. Charras was concealed in secret cavities built on the floor of the truck. During the operation, two accused residents of Peshawar and Nowshera were also arrested. The accused were trying to smuggle drugs from Gulistan to Sindh. In another operation, 52 kg hashish was recovered from Toyota single-cabin vehicle stopped near Shahwani Chowk Quetta. An accused resident of ‘Aostta Muhammad’ was arrested for trying to smuggle drugs from Quetta. In the third operation, 7.2 kg hashish was recovered from a Suzuki swift car intercepted near Sahianwala Motorway Interchange. During the operation, two accused residents of Peshawar were netted. The spokesman informed that in the fourth operation, 15 grams of weed was recovered from a parcel confiscated from a courier office in Rawalpindi. The parcel was sent from the UK to Faisalabad. In the fifth operation, 550 grams of Ice drug was recovered from a parcel booked at a courier office in Mansehra. Ice drug concealed in balloons was being smuggled to Bahrain. “Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are in process,” he added.