Naqvi orders to celebrate Independence Day with patriotic fervor

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting held at CM’s office on Friday, reviewed arrangements for celebrating Independence Day.

Acting upon directives from the caretaker CM, Independence Day festivities are set to be marked with a blend of grandeur and patriotic fervor, as extensive plans have been finalized for Punjab’s jubilant observance.

At night on August 13, a vibrant display of fireworks is scheduled to illuminate the skies. Simultaneously, on the morning of August 14, flag-hoisting ceremonies will be held in unison across all divisional and district headquarters throughout Punjab. On the evening of August 14, national songs and anthems will be presented to the public in special events. Renowned singers will perform. All government and private buildings will be lit up across the province. National flags will be displayed at prominent places in all cities.

Famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will perform at the Gaddafi Stadium. Fireworks will be set off at Minar-e-Pakistan and other places. The day will witness a ceremonial flag hoisting at Huzuri Bagh at 8 am, followed by similar observances at landmarks such as Multan Ghanta Ghar. Firework displays and musical performances will grace the night in Multan, where the Metro route will also be illuminated. In the spirit of rejuvenation, the occasion will also see the planting of saplings.

Reflecting the luminance of unity and patriotism, the canals of Lahore and Faisalabad will shimmer with the glow of lit lamps. The CM passionately acknowledged Pakistan’s genesis as a product of immense ancestral sacrifices, with a reminder that independence was secured through the crossing of rivers of fire and blood by Muslims striving for liberty.

Emphasizing the vibrancy of the celebrations, the CM conveyed that Punjab’s Independence Day observances are meticulously curated to stand as a remarkable and unparalleled tribute.

In accordance with the special directives of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Higher Education Department organized a ceremony to honour top achievers from all educational boards of Punjab.

The event took place at a local hotel here on Friday and witnessed the chief minister bestowing cash prizes, certificates, and medals upon the accomplished position holders. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of 142 students across Punjab’s educational boards who secured prominent positions.

Commending their triumphs and extending his best wishes for their promising futures, the CM warmly congratulated all position holders. He personally invited the fathers of students Kashf Fatima and Ayesha Shaukat to the stage, acknowledging their daughters’ success. Notably, both students’ fathers serve as government school teachers.

Amidst the ceremony’s ambiance, students presented a recitation of the Quran, followed by a Naat Rasool Maqbool (SAW) and renditions of national songs. The distinguished event garnered participation from various esteemed figures including provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, and Dr. Jamal Nasir, Secretary of Higher Education Javed Akhtar, Secretary of Information, Commissioners, other officers, students, and their parents.

Addressing the attendees, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the position holders and their families. He highlighted his swift decision to revive the tradition of honouring position holders, an initiative that had been discontinued for several years. He expressed his honour in sharing a platform with Pakistan’s promising future. Mohsin Naqvi stressed the collective responsibility to encourage and uplift the young achievers and pledged ongoing support for them.

Naqvi shared anecdotes from interactions with the position holder students, where their aspirations ranged from becoming software engineers to pursuing CSS. He was moved by a student expressing his desire to achieve a position akin to his own. This stirred his optimism about the bright future these students hold for Pakistan.

Acknowledging the parents who have persevered in providing education under challenging circumstances, Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to their dedication. He affirmed that the Punjab government remains committed to supporting the education of position holders, underscoring their pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s future. Encouraging collective efforts and asserted that positive actions taken collectively can bring about significant change.

Reflecting on his caretaker government’s extended tenure, Mohsin Naqvi recounted remarkable achievements, such as cultivating cotton over an area of around 48 lakh acres, saving billions of rupees in foreign exchange. He also shared how strategic decisions alleviated the wheat circular debt, saving Rs. 600 billions.

Applauding team efforts, he credited the diligence of provincial ministers and bureaucracy in serving the people. Expressing concern over the state of hospitals, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need to enhance their conditions. He urged collective contributions to the betterment of Pakistan, highlighting the nation’s potential in agriculture and minerals. He said, “We have just returned from a visit to Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan is very advanced in cotton cultivation. Uzbekistan took the cotton seed from Pakistan and they developed it and today they are get three times more crop. “We have not done the research that is why we lag behind.”

Addressing the position holders, he advised them to balance education with extracurricular activities and aspire to contribute positively to Pakistan’s progress.

Provincial Minister of Education Mansoor Qadir emphasized that the true guests of the event were the position holders themselves and their parents. He acknowledged the need to bridge the divide between education for the poor and elite, lauding Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s efforts to achieve this balance.

Mansoor Qadir reaffirmed the commitment to demonstrating through actions that the nation’s resources were equally accessible to all, regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds. We have to leave good traditions for our generations, he added.