Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin expecting their first child

Pakistani actress Minal Khan and actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announced their pregnancy on Instagram on Wednesday. “Two hearts becoming three – the countdown to our little miracle has begun,” Khan wrote on Instagram while sharing photos from her pregnancy photo shoot. The couple got married last year on September 10. On August 7, Pakistan’s well-known celebrity couple Aiman Khan (Minal’s sister) and Muneeb Butt had their second child, Miral Muneeb. The announcement of the happy news was made by Aiman’s sister through an Instagram post. “Naal khala loves you so much MIRAL,” she wrote as the caption of the post. The post triggered an outpour of love as fans and fellow actors started congratulating the couple. Others who expressed their well wishes to the parents were Maya Ali, Danish Nawaz, Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Nida Yasir, and Areeba Habib. Aiman and Muneeb are a vital part of the entertainment industry. Both of them worked in numerous drama serials together and individually. The duo met each other during the shoot of a telefilm. They tied the knot on November 21, 2018 in Karachi.