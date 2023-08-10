One ‘Game of Thrones’ character wants a role in the ‘Jon Snow’ series

Ser Davos or Liam Cunningham are reportedly interested in starring in Jon Snow’s spinoff.

In an interview with Den of Geek, the Irish actor said that he texted Kit Harrington to convey his wish, adding, “I did send a text saying, ‘Better Call Davos,'” referencing to AMC’s hit drama Better Call Saul.

“I haven’t heard anything back,” acknowledged Cunningham. “You most likely know more than I do.” I wish everyone involved the best of luck, and if the check is large enough, I might even show up again!”

Ser Davos Seaworth, the 62-year-old’s character in the massively popular Game of Thrones, was one of the 37 luckiest characters to survive the HBO series famed for killing people.

Meanwhile, Jon Snow’s sequel was reportedly greenlighted in 2022 with Harrington as the lead.

Later, George R. R. Martin also confirmed the development in his blog post as he revealed the title of the show, Snow. But the author added the series status has yet to be officially announced.