Rana Sanaullah orders for investigation into source of alleged US cipher published by The Intercept

Rana Sanaullah, a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, said Thursday that a foreign media outlet’s story about the US cipher, which claimed to substantiate former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allegations that he was removed under American pressure following his visit to Russia, contained no new information.

“Though there is nothing new in this story, the investigation needs to be held to establish the authenticity of the information or source document,” Sanaullah said after The Intercept claimed to have obtained the secret document that has been at the centre of controversy since March last year.

The US publication, on the other hand, stated that it was unable to authenticate the document and verify its contents.

The report surfaced around the time the National Assembly was dissolved, resulting in the start of an election process without the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, who has been barred from running for five years due to corruption charges.

“Potentially, it is a very sinister, treacherous, and seditious act,” Sanaullah said in a series of tweets.

The interior minister reminded the people that Khan ousted through a no-confidence move he claimed was backed by the US, had a copy of the cable.

“It should not be forgotten that Imran Khan Niazi had a copy of the cipher, which he has not returned and has accepted (on record) that he misplaced or lost it.”

“If proven guilty, Khan should be tried under the Official Secrets Act,” the former interior minister added.