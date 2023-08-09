Senate passes eight bills for new higher education institutions

The Senate on Wednesday successfully passed eight crucial bills for the establishment of new educational institutions in a significant move to bolster the country’s higher education landscape across the country.

A total of 24 bills were reported by the standing committee, with the eight bills gaining approval with a majority vote during the session. The bills that received the green light from the Senate include The Askari Institute of Higher Education Bill, 2023; The Metropolitan International Institute of Science and Technology Bill, 2023; The Islamabad University of Health Sciences and Emerging Technologies Islamabad Bill, 2023; The Mufti-e-Azam Islamic University, Islamabad Bill, 2023; The International Islamic Institute for Peace (IIIP) Bill, 2023; The Kalam Bibi International Women Institute Bannu (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Rahim Jan University Bill, 2023; and The Akhuwat Institute Kasur Bill, 2023.

The bills were presented by a group of distinguished senators, each contributing to the effort of enhancing the country’s higher education sector. Senators Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Hidayatullah Khan, Kauda Babar, Naseebullah Bazai, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Kamran Murtaza, Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, and Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah played vital roles in presenting and supporting these bills. Prior to the legislative business taking place, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani sought the approval of the Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and the house itself.

Minister Rana Tanveer proposed a methodical approach, suggesting a review of the bills one by one to ensure thorough evaluation and smooth passage of the legislation. He highlighted contrasting reports between the committee and the Higher Education Commission (HEC), prompting calls for stringent scrutiny. Rana Tanveer emphasized the need for strengthening the HEC to ensure the quality of education.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar supported this stance, advocating for approval only for institutions with reputable track records. Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani of the Pakistan Peoples Party expressed satisfaction with the thorough scrutiny of the bills, leading to the approval of 24 out of the initially proposed bills.

However, Senator Sania Nishtar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf cautioned against hasty approvals, stressing the importance of adhering to rules and regulations to preserve the quality of education. Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, shed light on the HEC’s involvement.

He revealed that certain universities had received a ‘no objection certificate’ from the HEC, while others demonstrated substantial progress. Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar of Balochistan Awami Party highlighted the necessity of consistent monitoring of university performance, echoing concerns about education quality. Senator Muhammad Humayun Mohmand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf advocated for prioritizing institutions with complete readiness.

Meanwhile, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami underscored the importance of adherence to HEC requirements for bill approval. In a notable moment, Senator Naeebullah Bazai, an independent legislator, highlighted the demand for private universities.

He cited the overwhelming number of students seeking admission at Quaid-e-Azam University as an indicator of the need for increased higher education opportunities. Kamran Murtaza of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) emphasized the legislative focus over quality assurance. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of JUI-F urged the chair to prioritize legislation and indicated that regulatory authority could intervene if universities deviated from established norms. With the passing of these bills, the Senate has taken a significant step toward expanding higher education options while maintaining a keen focus on quality and adherence to regulatory standards. The legislative process demonstrated a collaborative effort among senators to shape the future of higher education in the country.