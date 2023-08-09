BISP women beneficiaries to get free cancer treatment soon: Kundi

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said the Benazir Income Support Programm(BISP) would collaborate with the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan(SLIC) to provide free cancer treatment facilities to women beneficiaries across the country.

He expressed these views while jointly inaugurating the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zone of State Life Takaful in Dera Ismail Khan with Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation Pakistan Shoaib Javed Hussain here at a local hotel. Faisal Karim Kundi said that a proposal was being worked out and the agreement would soon be inked with the SLIC soon, enabling the BISP to shore up the country’s women of poor families to have free treatment facilities for the deadly disease.

He said the BISP system had been made hassle-free and the payments to the beneficiaries were made more transparent through a new disbursement mechanism of transferring amounts through bank accounts.

He said that PPP believed in practical measures to extend relief to the masses and the introduction of such peoples’ welfare-oriented measures were testifying in that regard. He also welcomed the opening of State Life First Takaful Zone DIKhan, saying the initiative would help generate job opportunities by boosting business activities in the region. He also appreciated the SLIC chairman for making efforts to launch the initiative from Dera Ismail Khan. The SLIC chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain said the event was taking place under the vision of Faisal Karim Kundi to provide financial and health protection to the people of Dera Ismail Khan, adding under the same vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the corporation was established in 1972. He said in every era, our scope had been increasing, and the business from the Takaful zone in Dera Ismail Khan flourished, leading to social and economic prosperity in the area.

State Life Manager Muhammad Sajid highlighted the role of State Life in economic development and the features of the Islamic economic system.