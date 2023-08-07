IHC hears PTI chief’s plea for shifting to Adiala Jail today

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for hearing on August 8 (Tuesday), seeking to shift him from the District Jail Attock to the Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the petition along with the objections raised by the Registrar’s Office over it. The petitioner, in his plea, prayed the court to allow Dr Faisal Sultan to conduct his medical check-up, and also grant permission to his family members and lawyers to have a meeting with him.

He also prayed the IHC to order for his shifting from the Attock Jail to the Adiala Jail, and sought provision of A-Class facilities in jail. The Registrar Office had raised objections over the petition with regard to the jurisdiction of the case and missing of the petition’s signatures.