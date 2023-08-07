Deepika Padukone dedicates a special post to Ranveer Singh on ‘Friendship Day’

Deepika Padukone, a Bollywood actress, has captured her husband Ranveer Singh’s heart with an emotional statement on Friendship Day.

The Pathaan actress took to Instagram to deliver a poignant message about the benefits of’marrying your closest friend.’

Deepika suggests to Ranveer, “Marry your best friend.” That is not something I say lightly. Find the person you fall in love with who has the strongest, happiest friendship.

“Someone who is complimentary about you. Someone with whom you can laugh. The kind of laughter that makes your stomach hurt and your nose snort. “The kind of laughs that are embarrassing, sincere, and healing.”

She went on to say, “Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come.

“Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute – even when the waters get deep, and dark.”

Ranveer Singh got emotional and dropped heart and infinity emojis in the comment section.

The couple’s love story began when they co-starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

After six years of dating, Deepika and Ranveer married in November 2018.