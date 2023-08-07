Gurad Agriculture Services selected to export red chillies to China

The Chinese company Litong Food has selected Guard Agricultural Research and Services under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework for the import of red chilli cultivated in Pakistan with Chinese collaboration on buyback policy. The selection was made in the wake of a recent memorandum of understanding on the protocol of phytosanitary signed in Islamabad during a 3-day visit of Chinese Vice Premier, said CEO of Guard Agricultural Research and Services Shahzad Ali Malik. In a press statement received here Sunday, he said that the company was selected after thorough scrutiny for import of red chilli cultivated in Pakistan with Chinese collaboration on buyback policy. He said, “After successfully promoting the sowing of hybrid rice in Pakistan which brought prosperity to the farmers and enhanced the crop size, we will join hands with another Chinese food giant Litong Food to encourage the cultivation of high-yielding hybrid chillies in Pakistan in the areas of south Punjab and interior Sindh.”