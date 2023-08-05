Two-day Mango Festival-2023 to start from today

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (PTDC) will organise a two-day Mango Festival from August 6 to 7, here at a local hotel. The mango show will be arranged at the Kohinoor Hall of the Pearl Continental hotel from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. According to the PTDC sources, different types of mangoes would be placed at the festival. The show will be arranged in collaboration with the Agri-tourism Development Corporation. The festival is being organised with an aim to promote business network and community outreach while showcasing stalls with different varieties including seedless mangoes.