792 martyred in IIOJK since August 5, 2019

The grave human rights violations including killings, extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests, torture, and destruction and snatching of property witnessed a surge to an alarming proportion in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government’s illegal move of repealing the special status of the territory on August 5, 2019. The Kashmir Media Research report on the completion of four years of the Modi regime’s illegal and unconstitutional move, revealed that Indian troops have martyred 792 Kashmiris including 16 women during the period. It said that senior Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Altaf Ahmed Shah were among dozens of Kashmiris who died in the custody of Indian police.

It said that at least 2,369 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force including the firing of bullets, pellets, and teargas shells by Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful demonstrators and mourners in the territory. The report pointed out that the killings since 05 August 2019 have been higher than those in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2019.

It said, most of the victims were killed in fake encounters and in custody in the garb of violent cordon and search operations in the length and breadth of the territory. It said, many youths were picked up from their houses and then eliminated after being labeled as mujahideen or over-ground workers of mujahid organizations. It added that most of the arrested youth were booked by the Indian authorities under black laws like Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The report pointed out that the killings by the troops since 05 August 2019 have rendered 52 women widowed and 128 children orphaned. It said, the troops damaged over 1,106 houses and structures and molested or disgraced 129 women and arrested 21,263 people including aged woman and half a dozen girls during CASOs across the occupied territory in the period.