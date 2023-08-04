‘Barbie’ celebrates every body, except disabled ones

“Barbie” has received appreciation for its portrayal of minority groups, such as persons with impairments.

However, the background actors who look to be disabled do not have speaking roles in the film.

Disability depiction in “Barbie” contributes to a worrying trend in movies that was discovered in a 2019 study.

“Barbie” by Greta Gerwig has already become one of the most successful films of 2023, smashing summer box-office records.

It has also dominated pop-culture discourse since its publication in July. Some have dubbed it a feminist masterpiece, while others, including many conservatives, have dismissed it as too woke and anti-man.

Minority representation in the cast appears to be a less divisive issue.

For the most part, the filmmaker and her team appear to have done it right: Barbies of all shapes, sizes, and colors play significant parts in Barbie Land, and they’re portrayed by a diverse cast that includes actors from several marginalized populations.

Except for the disabled community.