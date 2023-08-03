Ulema condemn Bajaur incident, renew pledge to fight terrorism

Ulema and Mashaykh from all schools of thought on Wednesday unequivocally condemned the gruesome incidents of the bomb blast in Bajaur, suicide blast in Khyber Masjid, attack on police deputed on the security of polio team in Quetta and desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark in the strongest terms and renewed pledge to continue their fight against all evil forces trying to destabilize Pakistan socially, politically and economically. Leading the joint press conference along with the prominent religious scholars including Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Shia Ulema Council Central General Secretary Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, and Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Eidgah Sharif, Shaykh Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman and others Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi termed all those involved in these unlawful acts criminals and emphasized that they had no connection with Islam and Muslims.

Ashrafi who is also the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East categorically stated that those involved in the murder of innocent Muslims, and attack on Masajid and security forces were playing the role of Kharijiets. Giving a reference to Islamic history, he said the attacks were similar to those made by the Khawarij on Muslims. The people who embarrassed martyrdom in the Bajaur incident were all Ulema, religious scholars and Huffaz and they were all innocent, he maintained.

Shedding light on the Paigham-e-Pakistan, a unanimous doctrine signed by more than 15,000 Ulema and Mashaykh hailing from all segments of the society to maintain religious pluralism across the country, and they had given a unanimous Fatwa (religious decree) that the suicide attacks were Haram (prohibited) in Pakistan, and there was no room for any struggle involving militancy in the country.

Condemning the indecent incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark, Ashrafi on behalf of all Ulema and Mashaykh of Pakistan, seconded the stance of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for legislating against these blasphemous acts at the international level. He assured full cooperation to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman as it is the biggest religiopolitical party and contributing to the peace, progress and prosperity of the country since day one.

He announced to hold countrywide Ulema and Mashaykh conventions for a stable Pakistan in the entire month of August and made it clear that they would not surrender before the terrorism and extremism anyway. He further assured the national security institutions that they were standing by them for the security and sovereignty and the supremacy of Islam through thick and thin. Ulema condemn Bajaur incident, renew pledge to fight terrorism

Addressing the conference, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi emphasized that there would be no compromise on Pakistan’s security and sovereignty, which remains the topmost priority for all. He was of the view that the enemies were trying to rob the peace of Pakistan by carrying out such cowardly attacks in the country. To meet these challenges, he said we must express unity in all ranks against the non-state actors playing havoc with the state institutions and the nation.

Condemning the desecration of the holy Quran, he proposed to the Muslim world to give a strong message to Sweden and Denmark to stop the occurrence of these disgraceful incidents causing interfaith disharmony globally. In addition, he condemned the terrorist attack on the workers’ convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) in Bajaur.

Shaykh Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman said the OIC’s emergency meeting on the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark gave a strong message to the world that Muslims could not compromise on their religious sanctities at all costs. He said we must play our role as we have agreed in the Paigham-e-Pakistan to maintain peace and tranquillity in the country. Concluding the conference, Dr Qibla Ayaz said we all were on one page and endorsed the narrative of Paigham-e-Pakistan in letter and spirit.