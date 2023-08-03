Minister inaugurates AIOU Model Study Centre in Dalbandin

Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Wednesday inaugurated the Model Study Center of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in Dalbandin, District Chaghi, Balochistan. Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Deans, Principal Officers, and faculty members were present on the occasion. Rana Tanveer Hussain said that promoting education in remote and backward areas of the country is a sacred mission of AIOU which is appreciable.

He congratulated the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood, and his team for the expansion of the regional network in the backward areas. VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that collecting revenue is not our goal, but educating children is our top priority. He said that the AIOU is striving hard to eradicate illiteracy in the country and we provide free matriculation education in Balochistan, merged districts, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dr. Nasir said that AIOU has allocated 6 crore rupees for scholarships and financial assistance, out of which 2 crores have been allocated only for the students of Balochistan. The Vice Chancellor further said that AIOU has laid a special focus on promoting education in Balochistan and interior Sindh. He shared that the number of local and international admissions is increasing every semester.

Allama Iqbal Open University has become an important source of education for students living across the country and around the world. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that this center will benefit the students of Chaghi. Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan, and Director Administration, Prof. Dr. Syed Amir Shah also addressed the ceremony.