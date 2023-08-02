Victoria Beckham’s ‘biggest nightmare’ is a Spice Girls reunion, says a source

Victoria Beckham apparently has no desire to reunite with her old Spice Girls bandmates now that she has established a name in the fashion world.

According to a source, the singer-turned-fashion-designer is enraged by the continuous rumors about her rejoining the group because she believes her name is being used as “leverage.”

Victoria’s “worst nightmare” is performing “teenage-girls” songs on stage with Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B, and Mel C, according to the source, and she isn’t interested in any reunion.

Victoria had been rumored to be rejoining the Spice Girls for some time, but Mel B recently stated that all five girls are planning on “doing something together as the Spice Girls.”

“It’s always been me championing everybody together, but this time it was actually Victoria,” she added.

“The reunion was never a maybe, it was always a firm no,” the insider said, adding, “Vic has made it very clear that she’s not interested in any Spice Girls plans.”

“There’s such a chasm between Vic and the rest of the group, because all the other Spice Girls still love performing, whereas it’s Vic’s worst nightmare.

“She found it all very meaningless, especially now she’s really found her niche with her make-up, fashion and Brand Beckham empire,” the source added.

The source said Victoria doesn’t consider herself a “singer anymore” and “has no desire to be onstage” now that she is a “successful businesswoman with a hectic family life.”

“Vic feels there’s a boundary being pushed and she’s very close to losing it,” the source said of the ongoing rumours regarding the girls’ reunion.