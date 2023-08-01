Petrol, diesel prices hiked massively in ‘national interest’

Prices for gasoline and diesel skyrocketed in ‘Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, announced on Tuesday that the price of gasoline in Pakistan has raised by Rs19.95 per litre to Rs272.95 for the upcoming bimonthly review. Dar stated that the action was taken in accordance with “national interests.”

The announcement was scheduled on July 31, but the government did not issue new rates because officials sought to retain or cut rates in order to mitigate the impact of the price increase on inflation-weary citizens.