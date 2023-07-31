The Tale of Victor Frankenstein and General Qamar Bajwa: A Regrettable Decision

“Beware; for I am fearless, and therefore powerful.”

In a strange twist that seems right out of a gothic novel, the story of Victor Frankenstein and the Pakistani General Qamar Bajwa converges, highlighting a decision that led to unexpected consequences for the nation. The similarities between the classic literary character and the real-life general’s actions are striking, leaving many to ponder the consequences of meddling with power and ambition.

In the novel, “Frankenstein,” the character of Victor Frankenstein sought to conquer the realm of death itself, driven by an insatiable ambition to unlock the secrets of creation. His determination blinded him to the potential repercussions of meddling with the divine order. Similarly, General Qamar Bajwa, the then-Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, played a pivotal role in the ascension of Imran Khan to the Prime Minister’s office. His support for Khan was instrumental in the 2018 general elections, propelling the former cricket superstar into the political limelight. Khan’s rise to power was met with hope and optimism, as he promised to lead the nation toward prosperity and progress.

The parallels between General Bajwa’s actions and Dr. Victor Frankenstein’s quest for creation become apparent when considering the aftermath of their decisions. Much like Frankenstein, who was driven by ambition and the desire to conquer death, General Bajwa’s motives for supporting Khan’s premiership seemed to be fueled by an earnest desire to bring about positive change in Pakistan.

However, as in Mary Shelley’s classic novel, the unintended consequences of playing with powers beyond one’s control came to the forefront. The Creature that Frankenstein brought to life turned out to be a misunderstood and tormented being, spurring fear and destruction wherever it went. Imran Khan’s time in office was marred by controversies, economic challenges, and political instability. Despite his promises, for example; ending corruption in 90 days, bringing back $200Bn of stolen wealth, 5 million homes, 10 million jobs, among countless others, the nation struggled to see any progress, and critics argued that Khan’s lack of experience and political acumen hindered effective governance.

As Frankenstein regretted bringing his creation to life, General Bajwa seemed to share a similar sentiment regarding the support he provided to Imran Khan. Reports of internal discontent within the military ranks and criticisms from all quarters surfaced, suggesting that the decision to back Khan might not have been as fruitful as initially hoped. Not only did he fail to achieve any of the lofty promises he had made, he actively managed to damage Pakistan’s relations with most of its foreign partners.

The story of Victor Frankenstein and General Qamar Bajwa serves as a powerful cautionary tale, cautioning against decisions made in the heat of ambition without fully considering the long-term consequences. While both characters sought to create something positive, their actions resulted in unforeseen challenges and regrets, the price of which we are all still paying.

In this complex and uncertain world, where real-life actions can mimic the trials of literature, it is crucial for leaders and decision-makers to exercise prudence and foresight. The focus should be on promoting transparent and democratic processes that enable competent leaders to emerge through the will of the people, rather than through external influences.

All democratic stakeholders need to learn to work together despite their differences, in order to allow the system to progress. They must respect the mandate given to them by the voters and honor the traditions of the National Assembly by voicing their concerns and positions whilst remaining within constitutional boundaries. It is essential for leaders and policymakers to remember this cautionary tale and make decisions with the best interests of the nation at heart, keeping in mind the lessons of history.

I leave you with a quote from Frankenstein “Life and death appeared to me ideal bounds, which I should first break through, and pour a torrent of light into our dark world.”