BISE Lahore Matric Result 2023 (Check results here)

BISE Lahore Matric Result 2023 will be announced today.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) will announce Matric results 2023 for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II.

As BISE will announce Lahore Matric Result 2023 today. You will be able to check results here: https://www.biselahore.com/

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800291.

Several boards in Punjab including Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of SSC (10th Class), Annual Examination 2023 results today.