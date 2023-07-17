Daily Times

Tuesday, July 18, 2023


FBISE to announce matriculation result today

APP

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad will announce the results of matriculation exams 2023 on Tuesday(Tomorrow) July 18 at 2 pm. According to a circular issued by the Secretary Federal Board Dr Bashir Khan Yousafzai, “Education Minister Rana Tanveer will be the chief guest of the event to be held at FBISE.” “The position-holder students along with their parents will also participate in the result of the first annual examination of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), he added.

