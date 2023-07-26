Hunger Rankings

Pakistan’s 99th position out of 121 countries on the Global Hunger Index serves as a stark reminder of the pressing problem of food insecurity. But as always, those sitting at the helm of the affairs would be far too occupied with their own petty squabbles to focus on the distress calls. Our hunger problem has been worsening for the last few years to the point that the number of people directly impacted run into tens of millions.

From victims languishing in relief camps to small farmers to masses in urban quarters, there are not many who can claim to be immune to price shocks. On one hand, unprecedented climatic changes and their induced havoc on the country’s agricultural base are usually blamed for the troubling prospects. Food suppliers struggle against the looming presence of sky-high fertilizer costs and never-before-seen power hikes.

Any attempt to pass their suffering on to the consumers means the ordinary man walking on the street is forced to choose between food in their bellies or clothes on their back. Talks continue to abound of a need for new policy prerogatives where the state can step in to take care of its citizens’ fundamental right to survival. Tragic tales of impoverished men and women playing with their lives for a single sack of flour or ration keep hitting the headlines only to be dismissed in the next news cycle. Yet, promises are made and probably meant to be broken.

It is expected that a renewed interest in the green revolution to bring all possible areas under cultivation would go a long way in addressing the lingering hunger pains. However, nothing speaks of success like success and if the government machinery wishes to be considered an active player in the food industry, it would have to support its agrarian policies with effective stock-keeping and an eye on the market forces. Ills like hoarding and profiteering cannot be allowed to fester any longer. *