Prince William’s new role is one that King Charles endorses for his son

King Charles of Great Britain extended his support as his older son, Prince William, accepted new funding.

On Tuesday, The Prince of Wales presented his new patronage.

The future king announced on social media that he had joined The Fleming Centre as its patron.

Prince William wrote on Twitter and Instagram, “Over one million people a year die as a result of antimicrobial resistance.

“The Fleming Centre will drive a global movement to tackle it.”

Reacting to it, the palace, on behalf of the king, retweeted William’s tweet in a move to support him.

“The Prince of Wales has become Patron of a new appeal to create The Fleming Centre, which will drive a global movement to tackle antimicrobial resistance.”

The palace also shared details about Prince William’s new patronage, The Fleming Centre.