Int’l moot concludes with pledge to accelerate CPEC

A two-day international conference concluded in the federal capital on Tuesday with a strong resolve to continue implementing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects at an accelerated pace for the development and prosperity of the country. The conference titled “Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative (BRI): From Vision to Reality, was organized by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan. The key objective of the moot was to bring together policymakers, scholars, practitioners, and other stakeholders to exchange ideas and insights related to the economic, social, environmental and geopolitical impacts of CPEC and BRI. Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal in his address, emphasized the importance of saving and investment besides shedding light on the significant development projects that have been carried out under CPEC & BRI. Highlighting the ongoing and upcoming development projects under CPEC, the minister elaborated on their potential in transforming Pakistan’s infrastructure and economy. He underlined that these projects were not merely about physical connectivity but were also aimed to uplift the lives of the people and boost socioeconomic development across the country. Ahsan Iqbal specifically mentioned several key projects that had been identified as vital components of CPEC, including the establishment of power plants and the laying of transmission lines, which were aimed at addressing Pakistan’s energy needs and promoting industrial growth. He also emphasized the significance of transportation and connectivity projects, such as the development of road networks and the modernization of ports for enhanced regional trade and economic integration. During the last day of the conference, four sessions were held including Security and Geopolitical Implications, Innovation, Technology and Global Value Chains, Challenges to Regional Connectivity and Integration, Artificial Intelligence and Labour Market Dynamics. The conference received 435 extended abstracts from more than 85 national and international institutes including universities, government departments, practitioners, think tanks, and entrepreneurs. Following a rigorous evaluation, as many as 310 abstracts were shortlisted for further scrutiny by the scientific committee, which accepted 110 abstracts for full-paper submissions.