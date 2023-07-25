Manish Malhotra is set to direct a biography of ‘Meena Kumari’ starring Kriti Sanon

Manish Malhotra, a well-known designer in Bollywood, is said to be working on a biography of the great Meena Kumari alongside India’s top actress Kriti Sanon.

Manish recently opened out about his big project, revealing that it is currently in the scripting stage.

“I don’t know how it got out, but it’s happening,” the renowned designer told Film Companion. The script is still being worked on. The script is always crucial. I’ve been reading her novels. Her books inspired the film. Meena Kumari has always captivated me.”

Manish, 56, admitted that veteran actor Rekha inspired him to make a biopic on the life of Meena Kumari.

“Rekha once told me that when you turn 40, you will understand Meena Kumari’s genius,” he said. That is correct. But I was young and busy working, but as I got 40, I saw not just Meena Kumari’s genius, but also that of Nargis ji, Dilip Kumar, and Guru Dutt.”

“I started watching that cinema and understanding it so much better. I think Meena Kumari is phenomenal with her expressions, the way she uses her eyes and her adah.”