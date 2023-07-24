Scholar sees great potential in SU faculty members

Professor of South Asian and Post-colonial Pakistan Studies, North Carolina Central University and President, American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS) USA Dr Matthew A. Cook has said that the institute would assist the Pakistan Study Centre (PSC), University of Sindh in bringing US faculty for conducting training and development of strong academic linkages with the US varsities.

He said that the teachers and scholars of the university should send the manuscripts regarding Sindh, its culture, heritage and civilization, which would be published in Scopus verified Journal of Pakistan Critical Studies. This he said while talking to an interactive session at the Pakistan Study Centre, University of Sindh Jamshoro on Monday. Dr. Matthew hoped that the session would be a first step towards establishing academic linkages and research cooperation between the American Centre and SU. He said that such sessions would ensure people to people contact between the US and Pakistan.

“There is great potential and talent in the faculty members and PhD scholars of the University of Sindh Jamshoro”, he said and added that the SU faculty members were highly qualified from abroad but they needed further opportunities of training and research collaborations. Dr Matthew who is a PhD in Sociocultural Anthropology, said that he wanted to collaborate with the SU faculty members on research projects, adding that though the universities in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore were included in mainstream, yet better would be to establish academic linkages with the University of Sindh as it housed 48000 students simultaneously.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences University of Sindh, Prof. Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto said that the main purpose of the session was to explore the various opportunities for research collaboration, bring the US senior faculty for conducting training workshops at Sindh University teachers and students exchange programmes and to develop academic linkages with American varsities. He welcomed the US delegate and thanked the chairpersons and faculty members of various departments, scholars and researchers for their participation in the interactive session organized by SU’s Pakistan Study Centre.

He appreciated the efforts of Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar for organizing the event coupled with knowledge for the benefit of the research community. Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof. Dr Shuja Ahmed Mahesar highlighted the importance of developing linkages with the American Institute of Pakistan Studies and other educational institutions.