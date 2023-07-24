Margot Robbie’s pals make fun of her for missing an on-screen kiss with Ryan Gosling

Margot Robbie recently revealed that her pals made fun of her for not properly kissing her co-star Ryan Gosling.

Margot Robbie plays Barbie in the Barbie film, with Ryan Gosling as Ken, and both stars play a pair in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which opens in theaters on Friday.

According to the Hindustan Times, “Barbie and Ken are expelled from utopian Barbie land, and then they embark on a journey of self discovery to the real world.”

In an interview with People magazine, the actress revealed that her female friends taunted her after discovering that she couldn’t properly kiss her co-star in the film, Ryan Gosling.

When asked by the interviewer if she feels happy for not having to kiss Gosling fully in the movie, she said, “Uh, no! That didn’t feel like a win for me.”

She stated, “All of my girlfriends were like, you did a whole movie with Ryan, and you don’t kiss? Adding that, they teased her, saying, “What’s wrong with you?”

Margot, who also acted as a producer on the film, added, “My friends said we thought you were in charge on this one! and I was like, I know but I can’t check that off.”

Several other stars, including Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Will Ferrel, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon, were featured in the Barbie movie.