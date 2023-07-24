Reham Khan’s ‘Peshawari chappal’ has gone viral on the internet

Reham Khan, a television personality and the ex-wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, is making headlines again, but this time for her footwear choice.

The internet exploded with discussion on how the veteran broadcaster decked her feet as soon as she uploaded her photos on social media.

Reham is presently in Pakistan with her husband, Mirza Bilal, and has taken to Instagram to post photographs from her visit to the Hazara district’s lush mountains.

The internet, however, found her footwear the most interesting in her latest post, where she is seen wearing Peshawari chappals — known as the choice of footwear also for her former husband Khan.

Dressed in cool pastel blue hue, the television anchor sported the traditional chappal in a dark shade of maroon.

In the caption of her post, where she is seated on a chair, Khan has quoted an American writer, Delia Owens, poem on sunsets.

“Sunsets are never simple; Where the Crawdads sing.”

In one of the two images, she sits while appearing lost in thought while smiling at the lens in the other.

In another post, Khan stood under a tree with mountains in the background, praising the Pakistani clothing brand she was wearing.

“Proud of our Pakistani fashion our Pakistani Textile industry that everyone around the world admires & wants. Pakistani Lawn Collections are unique & exquisite,” the media personality wrote in her caption.

But what the internet went after were the Peshawari chappals she donned, leaving several divided and speculative about her ironic sartorial choice.

While some admired her chappal, others have criticised her style, calling her out for imitating her ex-husband.

Referring to Reham imitating the PTI chief, a user wrote: “Khan sahib k chorii kr k ly gae shoes (She has stolen Khan sahib’s shoes).”

Another said: Take off the shoes given by Imran Khan.

One Instagram user mentioned that Rehma is trying hard to get “attention”.

“You are not even level off his pashawri sandal. The more you trying hard less you get attention,” she said, asking her to “behave”.