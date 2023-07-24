Janhvi Kapoor’s emotional letter to fans on the success of ‘Bawaal’

Janhvi Kapoor has written an emotional greeting for her fans following the success of her drama film Bawaal, which she co-wrote with Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi chose it as her Instagram handle and published a couple photos from the set of Bawaal with him and Varun. According to India Today, she wrote a lengthy statement in which she expressed her love, emotions, and gratitude to her adoring admirers.

She wrote: “Your love has been #Bawaal .. Nisha ko apnane ke liye, Ajju ko sudharne ke liye, humari kahaani aur kaam ko itna pyaar dene ke liye- thank you.. in this race to create a perception, to compete for things and for some sort of validation- some of us are lost.”

Sridevi’s daughter also remarked how Bawaal taught her that the simplest things in life have the most significance. She underlined that what individuals frequently regard to as their biggest difficulties are simply their minds preventing them from appreciating what they have now.

“And sometimes what we feel are the biggest problems, are really only our minds not allowing us to value what we have. In light of the inhuman hardships that were faced by so many through a period of history, maybe we can learn that life is fleeting, that our problems are trivial.”

“What matters is who you are, not what you have, and that sometimes we forget to value the simplest of things until we lose them, only to realize that was our one chance at true happiness.” That is the essence of our #bawaal… to see so many of you expressing these sensations after seeing our film makes it all worthwhile,” Janhvi said.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawn play a married pair in Bawaal. The film is currently available on Amazon Prime.