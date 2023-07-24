Raghav Juyal finally speaks out about relationship rumors with Shehnaaz Gill

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill fuelled dating rumors while filming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with superstar Salman Khan.

Salman Khan fueled the fire by making a joke about Shehnaaz and Juyal’s friendship while promoting the film.

Raghav, the dancer-actor, has now spoken up about his relationship with Gill in an interview with The Times of India.

“Shehnaaz and I acted in the film together, that’s all,” he explained. People are naturally curious in your co-stars, but no, we are not dating. “I am not married.”

Raghav went on to say, “I have three films releasing in a few months and let’s just say that I am married to my work. I want to stay single as of now and have no plans or time to be in a relationship.”

Salman Khan has stated, “I saw chemistry being built between two people on set.” But nothing happened, at least not from one person’s perspective. The other was ecstatic.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, an action-romance film, was released on April 21.