PPP ‘willing’ to appoint Ishaq Dar as caretaker prime minister

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), one of the Centre’s two major coalition partners, has not ruled out accepting Ishaq Dar, the incumbent finance minister and a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as caretaker prime minister.

Both major coalition partners have agreed that the interim set-up should be led by a politician, with the PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira stating that no politician can be appointed as a judge and vice versa.

According to sources, the PML-N has named Finance Minister Senator Dar as the caretaker prime minister. A government committee has been formed on the subject that is consulting with all other political parties.

“In the future, if Ishaq Dar’s name is proposed, we can discuss it. The party’s senior leadership will decide over the name of the caretaker prime minister,” Kundi said.

The PPP leader said just like PML-N, every party was holding consultations within, and his party’s consultations were not over yet. “We have not finalized anyone’s name yet.”

Kundi said a formal announcement would be made once the name is finalized.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal stated during Geo News show “Naya Pakistan”, that if there is agreement on Dar’s name across the board, then he could be appointed the caretaker PM.

“Whatever decision is taken, the cabinet will be taken into confidence,” Iqbal said.

On the other hand, when asked during an interview about his possible appointment, Dar did not deny it. “I have always fulfilled my duties whenever I am appointed to any position.”

Meanwhile, the government plans to amend Section 230 of the Election Act 2017 relating to the functions of a caretaker government before its term expires.

According to well-placed parliamentary sources, the two houses of Parliament will separately adopt the Electoral Reforms Bill, which will make significant changes to the Election Act-2017, this week.

The proposed reforms would expand the caretaker government’s authority to deal with important national issues that go beyond day-to-day operations.

Top PPP and PML-N leaders are also back in Dubai to discuss elections and the caretaker government. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, is also expected to join them.