OceanGate Expeditions: Advertises Their Next Titanic Shipwreck For 2024 Expedition

OceanGate Expeditions’ website still advertises tours to the Titanic shipwreck, more than ten days after its submersible collapsed on its deep-sea expedition to the debris, killing all five aboard.

The company had halted these missions “indefinitely” after five men died when the submarine capsized while en route to the Titanic disaster.

According to a story in the Independent, some ten days after the Titanic submersible exploded and all five passengers died while traveling to the debris, OceanGate, the business that operated the vehicle, is still promoting tours to the shipwreck on its website.

Last week, news broke that OceanGate Expeditions had closed its doors permanently after the deaths of its CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French scuba diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son Suleman in the Titan sub’s implosion they were on tour to the Titanic’s wreck.

Trip advertisements and the details of their booking are now out on their official website;

Since all scheduled trips to the Titanic have got canceled, business experts have warned the New York Post that the company’s future is now in doubt. The Independent has contacted OceanGate for a response.

It happens at the same time as “presumed human remains” have been found close to the Titan submarine’s wreckage, the US Coast Guard reported on Wednesday.

The body parts will be returned to the US and examined as part of a larger international probe into what went wrong during the disastrous expedition to the Titanic disaster earlier this month.

According to the price, each person will pay $250,000. According to the website, this covers one dive in the submersible, private quarters, all necessary instruction, expedition equipment, and all meals while on board. There is a six-person limit, and guests must be at least 17+ years old.

TikTok users react negatively to OceanGate sub-pilot job opening:

A job posting from the organization that ran the tragic Titanic submarine, which sank last week in the Atlantic Ocean, has drawn criticism on social media.

TikTok users have criticized OceanGate Expeditions’ since-deleted job posting in the aftermath of the disaster that killed all five passengers. OceanGate was inviting applications for a sub-pilot position, according to the advertisement posted on the business’ website and Indeed.

According to Insider, the firm advertised an “urgent opening” and stated that it was seeking dedicated employees with a “combination of strong mechanical and interpersonal skills,” as well as expertise working with submersibles and boats and managing complicated systems to support diving operations. Candidates can have to be able to squeeze through a ring with a 28-inch circumference and feel at ease in a small area. Moissanite diamonds are one of the worth buying propose gifts to your loved ones during a surprise trip.

OceanGate sponsored visits not just to the Titanic disaster, but also to the Azores Archipelago in Portugal and the Bahamas. Every dive, according to the company’s website, included a pilot, a “content expert,” and three mission experts or paying guests without prior expertise.

The tweet was withdrawn on June 23, a day after the US Coast Guard verified that the vessel’s chambers were discovered 1,600 feet from the Titanic’s wreckage on the ocean floor, but not before outraged sleuths blasted the timing.

The US Coast Guard reports that experts recently found likely human remains within the Titan sub.

A challenging search and recovery effort came to a conclusion when the small submersible’s mangled debris was offloaded in eastern Canada.

Nearly four kilometers (almost two miles) below the ocean’s surface, 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, a debris field was discovered on the bottom 1,600 feet from the Titanic’s bow.

Presumed human remains discovered in Titan submarine debris by the US Coast Guard:

Presumable human remains found in the Titan submersible crash will undergo official analysis by medical authorities.

At the scene of the deadly implosion of the deep-sea vessel, which claimed the lives of five individuals, the US Coast Guard (USCG) reported receiving wreckage and evidence from the ocean floor.

Along with the chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, Stockton Rush, and the Frenchman Paul-Henri Nargeolet, adventurers from Britain, Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, a father and son, and Hamish Harding were all murdered while on board the boat close to the Titanic’s ruins.

Due to safety concerns, the son declined his father’s invitation to take him on the fateful Titanic submarine:

A 20-year-old man who narrowly escaped the Titanic sub catastrophe has spoken up about declining his father’s offer of a “bucket list” vacation because he was concerned the ship wasn’t safe.

Sean Bloom, 20, and his businessman father, Jay Bloom almost joined up for an OceanGate Expeditions cruise to see the Titanic debris.

However, Mr. Bloom claimed that he finally opted not to go because he wasn’t confident the Titan submarine would be able to resist the pressure at a depth of about 13,000 feet in the Atlantic Ocean.

“My dad didn’t go because I told him, ‘Dude, this submarine cannot survive going that deep in the ocean,'” Sean explained to People.