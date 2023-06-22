Pakistani Women Shattering Glass Ceilings

Not long ago, the chaos circumambulating women’s empowerment notion was only peaking up. The practical measures for the cause were extinct and impotent organizations had taken a toll on the last leftovers of hopes that lingered on for a while. With run-of-the-mill sort of average practices, they were stigmatizing the sanctitude of good governance and pragmatic visions.

Ushering through bleak horizons, there emerged a lady who despite having to put up with the atrocities of fanatic elements, refused to accede to the foes and rather reprimanded ordeals sanctioned by the scruple-less clerics.

She is none else but Nelofar Bakhtiar, who not only traumatized the intimidators’ point blank but also stood by her virtues in the most testing times. Currently, at the helm of the National Commission on Status of Women, she is on a mission to resurrect a distinctive spirit and restore faith that once international donors had lost.

At the moment, she’s busy not only mending fences with international donors but also trying to lay down a master plan for coming years, prioritizing women’s empowerment through capacity-building initiatives. This is perhaps the most phenomenal moment in the history of NCWS with such impressive and unprecedented financial stability the latter enjoys, courtesy of the conviction she showed in her organisation despite Pakistan getting through roughs lately and experiencing unprecedented economic meltdowns.

This is on cards that just a year ago, women were thoroughly depressed, dismayed, dejected, down in the dumps and downtrodden, they were left in lurches of these 5 Ds and almost left stranded in the wilderness. There were no real plans there. Salt on wounds, the fortunes they were promised only remained confined to some entertaining movies that comprehensively failed to ameliorate the agony women suffered for decades.

Now the table has been turned, many women are anticipating lucrative and comprehensive packages in terms of capacity building and training for the first time in the history of NCWS

On career fronts, Ms Nelofar Bakhtiar has been a phenomenal politician and a philanthropist known for righteousness, credibility and impartiality. As an unmatched public servant, she has been rendering her duties as the Chairperson of NCSW for 2 years now. Ever since she took up the reins of the organization, the horizon has changed for good as she brought unprecedented laurels to the organization. Her leadership flaunts a vision and courageous motilities that are leaving an indelible mark on the administrative landscape of the women’s prosperity sphere in Pakistan.

An iron lady by virtue, she stayed adamant and unshakable despite being imprisoned during tyrannical reigns governed by oppressors.

Born in Bannu, her father served in the armed force as a colonel while her two siblings got brigadier ranks. Begum Ali Malik, Bakhtiar’s mom, was a famous social labourer and was likewise the organizer and executive of The Public Council for the Bringing Home of POWs after the 1971 conflict. Around then, Begum Ali Malik went all around the world and met with Heads of State, and legislators remembering the Pope for Italy. Coming from a background of Social Work and Military Service for over four generations, she didn’t shy away from carrying forward the family traditions. Nilofar got enthusiastically engaged with social work right from her youth. She inherited these genuine traits from her mother.

With such an illustrious and rich political portfolio, she chose for herself the way that could help women and improve their health and educational structure. In the process, she proved herself as an ardent advocate of the emancipation of the women folk.

Being a very strong exponent academically, she attended the world’s prestigious institutions in the US and Austria, studied Hospitality Management, Public Administration and aced the corridors of scholastic domains. Owing to her exposure and experience of working in diverse communities, her stance and working ethos have remained unmatched and exceptionally off-key, yet telling.

Her public service and dedication have earned her accolades, and which is why, she stands out as most beloved, cherished and celebrated. Among her contemporaries, she rules the roost here. Quotes of Jinnah inspire her, which state that women should stand by their men even on the battlefield. Nilofar believes that we must give women and minorities their due. She feels that by doing so we shall fulfil Quaid’s promise and resolve.

The poise and determination that Ms Nilofar Bakhtiar possesses is something which comes in only when you know how to make the most out of your life. She has what it takes to be a woman of substance and intellect.

His entire career is a tale of a visionary and an anecdote of a dynamic leader, whose life has become an epitome of commitment, morality, and service to the country.

The writer is a research-based analyst and communication specialist from Islamabad. He can be reached at mbilal.isbpk@gmail.com.