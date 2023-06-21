Grand Hajj Symposium focuses on modern facilities for intending pilgrims

The Saudi government organized a Grand Hajj Symposium in Jeddah on Tuesday to discuss Hajj arrangements and the implementation of modern facilities for intending pilgrims in Makkah Mukarma.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Talha Mehmood, attended the symposium chaired by the Imam of the Kaaba, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais.

Briefing the participants on hajj arrangements, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah highlighted the implementation of modern facilities and streamlined procedures for pilgrims during the Hajj days in Makkah Mukarma.

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, the Imam of Kaaba, extended a heartfelt welcome to the honorable guests of Allah Almighty on the sacred land of Hijaz. He emphasized that Makkah would be a gracious host to millions of pilgrims arriving from every corner of the world.

After the symposium, Senator Talha Mahmood met with the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, while also having a conversation with the Imam of Kaaba.

They exchanged good wishes and expressed their commitment to strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The leaders of both countries expressed their commitment to further strengthen the strong and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Transport General Authority (TGA) has provided 1000 electric scooters for pilgrims to facilitate multiple transportation options during this year’s Hajj season of 1444 AH. This service has been provided for the second consecutive year after it was launched on a trial basis during the previous Hajj season of 1443 AH.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Tuesday, the electric scooter service during Hajj aims to enhance the experience of pilgrims and facilitate their transportation while performing their Hajj. It[reduces the travel time during the movement of pilgrims at busy times. Specific segregated paths have been designated to facilitate their use and ensure the safety of the pilgrims, separate from pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

The service path consists of two inbound and outbound traffic lanes, totalling two kilometres. It starts from Kudaynah Station and extends to the Mahbas Al-Jinn Tunnel, which leads to Bab Ali Station near the Grand Mosque.

The Transport General Authority has provided a dedicated team for this service to educate the pilgrims about the proper ways to use it. The authority also continuously works on its development and improvement and establishes the necessary regulations for its use.

The service is part of the Transport General Authority’s role in providing various and diverse transportation options. The authority embraces modern technologies and smart mobility to assess their suitability and contribution to providing a distinctive transportation experience for the pilgrims. It aims to ensure their comfortable and secure transportation, allowing them to perform their rituals with ease and peace of mind.